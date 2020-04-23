Six new positive cases recorded, 4 discharged in Anantapur

Six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Anantapur district on Thursday, indicating the disease was spreading, but on the other side, four medical and paramedical staff, who were infected in the Government General Hospital here while treating the Patient No. 3, were discharged from the KIMS Savera COVID Hospital.

With this, the total number of positive cases went up to 42 in Anantapur district and of them 11 have been discharged so far, while three of them died and 28 patients were undergoing treatment.

Among those discharged included two doctors and two staff nurses of the GGH, Anantapur. They expressed satisfaction at the care taken by doctors at the COVID hospital and follow up by the district administration, which allowed them to be discharged on April 23, after they were determined COVID positive on April 9.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and GGH Special Officer M. Jahnavi talked to the four persons who were discharged on Thursday and said that this would act as a morale booster for the remaining medical fraternity. He, however, asked all of them to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days, though they had tested negative twice in 48 hours.

All the Junior Doctors and House Surgeons of the GGH, who were quarantined and tested negative, joined duties, Ms. Jahnavi added.

Surprise check

Meanwhile, in view of the steep rise in the number of positive cases in Kurnool district, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu conducted a surprise check on the implementation of lockdown measures at the Aluru Road, Kasapuram and Gooty Check Post. He asked the police officers to be stringent with the travelling public and not to allow anyone without proper authority.