Six new COVID containment zones in district

524 active containment zones present in the district

Six more villages in five mandals of the district were declared as containment zones as more COVID infections were reported.

Meanwhile, seven containment zones were denotified by the District Collector as no cases were reported from them during the past 28 days.

Among the new containment zones are villages Vemulamanda of Movva mandal, Gagadevarapadu and Konijerla of Gampalagudem mandal, Kankavalli of Thotlavallur mandal, Kotapadu of Chatrai and Akulamannadu of Guduru mandal.

Among the zones that were denotified are Alinakipalem, Kapileswara Puram and Choragudi villages of Pamidimukkala mandal, Narasimharao Palem and Pothanapalli of Chatrai mandal, Singarayapalem of Mudinepalli mandal and Korlapadu of Bantumilli mandal.

Currently there are 524 containment zones in the district and 2,605 active cases.

The district reported 86 new cases and five new deaths in the past day taking the infection tally to 32,036 and death toll to 498.

Meanwhile, in a video conference with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney Mr. Imtiaz said that the number of deaths came down slight in the past week compared to the previous week. He said 37 deaths occurred between September 30 and October 5, and in the past six days only 21 deaths were reported.