Six more temples to be brought under TTD?

Efforts are on to bring six more temples in the district under the purview of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), according to sources.

The board of trustees, at a recent meeting, has reportedly resolved to take over the administrative control of the proposed temples after obtaining a comprehensive report from the heads of concerned TTD departments and necessary orders from the Commissioner of Endowments, as required u/s 145 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions & Endowments Act 1987.

The TTD had earlier resolved not to take any additional temples into its fold by way of resolution 1084 dated February 24-26, 1997. However, sources said that it was forced to reconsider its decision and take the responsibility of maintaining several temples time and again.

Though the TTD was not averse to taking over of the temples in the State, several of the temples were financially weak and the income derived from the landed property endowed to the temples was meagre. Several of the temples were also mired in legal disputes or were under the clutches of encroachers, forcing the TTD to spend precious time and money in evicting them.

Further compounding the TTD’s difficulties, the existing staff of these temples who were earlier working on minimum consolidated wages, now sought salaries at par with other TTD employees soon after the takeover. Some of these staff had even gone to court on this issue, according to sources.

This apart, the TTD was also pressurised into carrying out rituals and functions of these temples in a grand manner, leading to a drain of funds.

At present, there are already about 25 temples under the TTD’s fold. This apart, there are several cases pending in various courts regarding the regularisation of services, wages and encroachments.