Six more succumb to virus in A.P. in 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

29 November 2021 00:31 IST

Krishna has the highest active cases among the districts

The State reported six deaths due to COVID-19 and 178 infections in the 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. The daily toll was highest in the past 32 days.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,438 and 20,72,624 respectively. The death rate and recovery rate remained at 0.70% and 99.20% respectively.

The number of recoveries increased to 20,56,046 with 190 recoveries in the past day.

The daily test positivity rate of the 27,657 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.64% and that of the total 3.037 crore samples tested was 6.82%.

Guntur district reported two deaths in the past day, while Krishna, Chittoor and Nellore reported one death each.

Krishna reported 34 infections, the highest among the districts in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (21), Guntur (21), East Godavari (19), Srikakulam (17), West Godavari (17), Anantapur (11), Visakhapatnam (11), Kadapa (9), Nellore (8), Prakasam (7), Kurnool (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

Krishna district continues to have the highest of 381 active cases, while Kurnool has only 16 active cases. Krishna, East Godavari, Chittoor and Nellore together have 61% of the total active cases in the State.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,651), Chittoor (2,47,965), West Godavari (1,79,597), Guntur (1,78,838), Visakhapatnam (1,58,366), Anantapur (1,58,020), Nellore (1,46,842), Prakasam (1,38,693), Kurnool (1,24,194), Srikakulam (1,23,420), Krishna (1,20,228), Kadapa (1,15,863) and Vizianagaram (83,052).