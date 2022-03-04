Six more students return to Nellore from Ukraine

Safe passage provided to 14 students stuck in war-torn nation

Six more students who were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine have been brought back here on Friday, according to Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

Safe passage has been arranged so far for 14 students stuck in the east European nation. All of them have been reunited with their family members. They were identified as B. Vinay Reddy, Abubakar Siddique, G. Praneeth Siraj, T. Sai Chand, G. Jaswant and Sk. Mohan. Of the fourteen students who have returned to the district, five had come back on Thursday.

The ordeal of 17 other students held up in Ukraine is still continuing as they are struggling to get food and water, according to their parents. Worried over their condition, the parents pleaded with the district administration to ensure the safe return of their wards.

Giving the parents a patient hearing, the Collector said the Union and State governments were in touch with the stranded students and were making all efforts to bring them back.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the officials at the airports at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Chennai,” he said. Those in trouble could dial 1077 for relief, he added.