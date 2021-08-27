Six more arrested in industrialist Rahul’s murder case

VIJAYAWADA

27 August 2021 20:13 IST

Accused forcibly made the victim to sign on some documents, says Police Commissioner

The police on Friday arrested six more persons, out of the 14 allegedly involved in the murder of industrialist Karanam Rahul.

The accused were identified as Rahul’s partner Korada Vijaya Kumar, N. Rajanikanth, K. Koteswara Rao, K. Gandhi Babu, K. Anantha Satyanarayana and Shaik Mahaboob Jani. The police had earlier arrested scrap dealer Koganti Satyam in the case a few days ago, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

“The gang killed Rahul using a cellphone charging cable in his car after forcibly taking his signatures on some affidavits and other documents, on August 18 night. We are verifying the documents,” the Police Commissioner said.

Managing Director of Zixin Cylinders Private Limited, K. Rahul, established the firm with more than ₹60 crore in 2015, at G. Kondur in Krishna district, with Korada Vijay Kumar and B. Swamy Kiran as directors and B. Rahul Chowdary and B. Venkateswara Rao as partners.

The prime accused in the murder case, Vijaya Kumar and Ch. Gayatri, were running a chit fund company in the city.

In the 2019 general elections, Vijaya Kumar, contested as independent candidate for Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, but lost and suffered losses. To clear the debts, Vijaya Kumar allegedly brought pressure on Rahul to return his share from the company.

Rahul reportedly took ₹6 crore from Gayatri assuring to get PG medical seat for her daughter. He borrowed ₹10 lakh from Srinath alias Seetaiah, relative of Vijaya Kumar, and promised to give logistics maintenance, but failed to give the contract.

As Rahul was not conducting board meetings and returning his share from the company, Vijaya Kumar allegedly planned to eliminate Rahul and sell his share to Koganti Satyam. The accused reportedly forcibly took Rahul’s signatures on some documents on Zixin Company, and allegedly strangled him to death. Later, they left the body in the car, abandoned the vehicle and escaped, Mr. Srinivasulu claimed.

Police seized the mobile phones of the accused and a detailed investigation is on, the Police Commissioner added.