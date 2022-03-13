Six-month-old among five die as car hits culvert in A.P.

Rajulapudi Srinivas March 13, 2022 18:07 IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas March 13, 2022 18:07 IST

The victims, all belonging to one family, were going to their native village for ‘anna prasana’ of the baby

The victims, all belonging to one family, were going to their native village for ‘anna prasana’ of the baby

Five persons including a six-month-old baby died and one more person sustained injuries when a speeding car hit a culvert near Gowravaram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in the early hours of Sunday. The victims, all belonging to one family, were going to their native place in West Godavari district for the ‘anna prasana’ function of the baby, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Kurapati Kutumba Rao (52), his wife Mary (50), daughter K. Santhi, daughter-in- law K. Indira (25) and K. Gabriel Princey (six months), all native of Serilingampally in Hyderabad, said Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal. Kutumba Rao’s son K. Joshi who was driving the car sustained critical injuries. He was admitted to a hospital in Vijayawada. The bodies have been shifted to Jaggaiahpet Government Hospital for post-mortem, said Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G. Nageswar Reddy. The Vatsavai police have registered a case and investigation is on, the DSP added.



Our code of editorial values