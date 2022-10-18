Andhra Pradesh: Six MITS students shortlisted for Stanford University’s UIF programme

The students are among 63 selected from 5 countries

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
October 18, 2022 21:00 IST

Six B.Tech students of Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) have been shortlisted for the University Innovation Fellows(UIF) programme, run by the prestigious Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design.

The six students are among 63 selected from five countries for the programme that intends to sharpen the entrepreneurial skills of students.

MITS Principal C. Yuvaraj said that the University Innovation Fellows is a global programme that empowers student leaders to increase campus engagement with innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, design thinking and venture creation. The shortlisted students would participate in a six-week online training programme.

“Higher education needs to change faster to meet the evolving needs of students and industry today,” said Humera Fasihuddin, Co-director of the UIF programme.

“Through this programme, fellows gain skills, mindsets and knowledge to face ever-more complex challenges at their schools and in the world,” said Leticia Britos Cavagnaro, co-director of the UIF programme.

