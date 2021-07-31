Six migrant workers killed in explosion

Blast rips through room; workers belong to Odisha

Six migrant workers from Odisha were killed in a mysterious explosion in a room near a shrimp pond at Lankevanidibba, near Repalle, in the district.

The incident might have taken place in the early hours of Friday. Reports indicate that the six men were charred to death after an explosion ripped through a room. Locals said they heard a loud explosion a little after midnight. Of the 10 persons in the room, four could save themselves by rushing out. The deceased were from Gunupur village in Rayagada district.

They were identified as Sabeen Sabhar, Pandabu Sabhar, Manoj Sabhar, Karunakar Sabhar, Ramamoorthy Sabhar and Mahendra Sabhar. Police took the shrimp farm owner into custody.About 15 migrant workers had come to Repalle from Odisha a month ago and have been working in shrimp farms Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief and sadness over the death of workers.

Mr. Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families.District Collector Vivek Yadav said compensation would be paid to affected families. MP, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao is coordinating with local officials. The revenue officers have managed to contact the kin of the deceased, belonging to Rayagada in Odisha.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said a detailed investigation would be taken up by DSP, Bapatla. The FSL and Clues team have cordoned off the area and were collecting crucial pieces of evidence, he said.

“We have also found traces of bleaching powder and will find out the source of the explosion soon,’’ said Mr. Gunni.