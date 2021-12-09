Six-member kidnapper gang arrested, victim rescued

ELURU

09 December 2021 22:40 IST

Accused demanded Rs.1.5 lakh for release of the person

The Eluru Rural police arrested a six-member kidnapper gang, including a rowdy-sheeter, and rescued one Vemineedu Trinadha Rao of Eluru town.

The gang allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹1.5 lakh from Mr. Rao’s family for his release, said Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran.

Addressing presspersons, he said the gang allegedly kidnapped Trinadha Rao at NTR Colony, near Sai Baba temple on December 6 night in a car. The accused took Mr. Rao to Chintalapudi, detained him in a room near Jute Mill in the town, and called the victim’s family members usings the latter’s mobile phone.

Advertising

Advertising

On knowing about the incident, the police swung into action and traced the gang. The alleged kidnappers fled the spot leaving Mr. Rao in the room. Police rescued the victim and rounded up the accused, said Mr. Kiran.

The team led by Eluru Rural police arrested rowdy sheeter G. Jagadish alias Jagan, J. Durga Rao, B. Appa Rao, K. Dileep. T. Rajesh and M. Nani, all natives of Eluru. The accused were produced before the court, the DSP added.