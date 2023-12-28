ADVERTISEMENT

Six-member inter-State robbery gang nabbed in Chittoor, gold worth ₹30 lakhs seized

December 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The gang is wanted in a number of cases involving house break-ins, bank robberies, and chain snatchings, say the police

The Hindu Bureau

SP Y. Rishant Reddy producing the arrested gang members before the media in Chittoor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Palamaner sub-division police, on Wednesday, nabbed a six-member inter-State gang which is wanted in a number of cases involving house break-ins, bank robberies, and chain snatchings, at the Gangavaram flyover junction at the outskirts of Palamaner and seized gold ornaments worth ₹30 lakh and two cars worth ₹15 lakh from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the gang members were wanted by the police of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The kingpin, S. Ramesh (51), of Davanagere of Karnataka, was involved in over 50 cases in the Southern States. The others were identified as Govindu, Srinivasulu, Ganesh Gaviyappa, and Aswath Narayana of Chitra Durga, and Hosur areas of Karnataka, all in the age group of 35-45. All five carry a dozen cases on each of them.

The gang’s modus operandi was to target isolated houses, and those inhabited by elderly couples and strike them at night.

“Special teams formed to nab the gang made thorough searches all over the southern States,” the SP said, adding that the gang was also involved in various cases of ATM and bank thefts. All six were remanded.

