Six-member gang, minor held for murder bid on financier in Ravulapalem

The accused target the rich for money, says SP

T. Appala Naidu RAVULAPALEM 
October 08, 2022 21:58 IST

A six-member gang has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the attempt to murder Ravulapalem-based financier, Gudimetla Adithya Reddy, on the night of September 4 here in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. A minor boy, who was involved in the case, was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board. The financier survived with minor injuries in the attack. 

In a release on Saturday, SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that six persons were arrested and a search was on to nab the other accused who targeted the financier for money. “The gang targets rich people for money,” he said. 

The accused have been identified as S.A. Trinath Varma, P. Sudheer Kumar, P.B. Naga Durga Prasad, K. Sudheer Kumar, Y. Muralikrishna and S.K. Rabbani, all belonging to the Godavari region.

The accused have been produced before a local court.

