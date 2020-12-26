Six-member gang arrested for ‘dacoity’

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 December 2020 20:17 IST

Gold, silver and cash recovered from the accused

The district police on Saturday arrested a six-member notorious dacoit gang, which allegedly made good with 10 tolas of gold, eight tolas silver and ₹80,000 cash from a house after assaulting the inmates with arms at Chodapalli of Yelamanchali mandal in Visakhapatnam district on November 22.

The arrested were identified as P. Lakshmi Narayana (52) and P. Rambabu (55), both belong to various areas of East Godavari district, P. Naveen (21), G. Mosi (21), G. Prakash (23) and G. Balaji (23), all from Vizianagaram district.

The police recovered five tolas gold, 8 tolas silver and ₹73,000 from them.

Addressing press conference here on Saturday, Narsipatnam Assistant Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said that in the the early hours of November 22, the six accused armed with knives and sticks had entered the house of the complainant K. Satyanarayana and assaulted him, his father and mother, before decamping with the property worth ₹2.06 lakh.

Among the accused, P. Lakshmi Narayana was involved in 13 dacoity cases in the past in Visakhapatnam, Krishna district, Srikakulam and some other places. P. Naveen is a pickpocket and was involved in two cases in Hyderabad. G. Mosi and G. Prakash are brothers and pickpockets. were arrested in four cases in Vizianagaram district. Similarly, G. Balaji was also involved in a few pickpocketing offences apart from bike thefts. All the accused conduct recce and then commit thefts, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police authorities formed teams, under the supervision of Mr. Tuhin Sinha, and sent them to Guntur, Bhimavaram, Nidadavolu, Bikkavolu, Aakiveedu, Pithapuram, Gokavaram, Narsipatnam and Kothavalasa and collected information on old offenders. Acting on a tip-off, the gang members were arrested by Inspector CCS, Anakapalli, Ranganadham, CI, Yelamanchili Circle, V.Narayana Rao, and team.