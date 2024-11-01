ADVERTISEMENT

Six lose consciousness at camphor unit in Anantapur district

Published - November 01, 2024 08:46 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Six workers in a camphor production unit at Singanamala mandal in Anantapuram district fainted and lost consciousness after inhaling the pungent gas on Friday.

As part of the regular maintenance activity, two workers were cleaning up the reactors and the machinery used to process camphor when they reportedly felt suffocation. When they raised an alarm, four more persons went to their rescue, but they also felt uneasy, ultimately leading to all six falling down unconscious.

Upon seeing the six persons passed out, fellow workers rushed to the spot and brought them out of the reactor. All of them were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. Later, they were moved to Government General Hospital in Anantapur for further treatment. Medical teams reportedly infused oxygen into them to bring them to a state of normalcy.

