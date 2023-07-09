ADVERTISEMENT

Six killed in car-truck collision near Srikalahasti

July 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

One injured, the lone survivor in the car, rushed to hospital for treatment

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were killed and one injured in a road accident in the Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Sunday.

An SUV, with seven occupants, was proceeding from Vijayawada to Tirupati and other local temples on a pilgrimage, when the incident happened at Mittakandriga on the Tirupati-Srikalahasti highway. The four-wheeler collided with a speeding truck, on its way to the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple.

The high-impact collision led to the vehicle’s bonnet getting completely destroyed and intricately enmeshed with the truck.

The deceased were identified as Narasimha Murthy, Ramesh, Rajyalakshmi, Srilatha, Akshaya and Venkataramanamma. The lone survivor Bharat was rushed to the local area hospital for treatment.

Srikalahasti police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Tirupati for autopsy.

