Six killed as tractor overturns in Guntur district

June 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were killed when a tractor on which they were travelling overturned in Vatticherukuru in Guntur district on Monday.

According to the Vatticherukuru police, more than 20 persons were travelling in the tractor to attend a function when the accident occurred. They were going from Kondepadu village of Prathipadu mandal to Jupudi village in Chebrolu mandal.

While three persons died on the spot, three others died while being shifted to hospital. The police said the seriously injured persons, including children and women, were being shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital for better treatment. 

The police are yet to identify the deceased and injured persons. Investigation is on.

