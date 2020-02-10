Six killed as lorry hits auto

At least six people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Phirangipuram village, 15 km from here.

The victims were returning after attending a wedding at Narsaraopet when the accident occurred. The impact of the crash was so severe that the auto was thrown off the road, skidded for some distance and fell into a nearby field. Five persons died on the spot while a boy died on the way to hospital.

The deceased were identified as, K. Ashok (Sathaluru), A. Yuvaraj (Chowdavaram), Koganti Mariyamma (Chirumamilla), Kakani Ramadevi and one-year-old Yasashawini. Balamanikanta died on the way to hospital.

Traffic on the State highway to Narsaraopet was affected for some hours and the mangled remains of the trucks were shifted.