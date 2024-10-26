Six killed as car hits lorry in Anantapur district of A.P.

Six persons, all devotees of ISKCON temple, were killed in a road accident in Anantapur district on Saturday (October 26, 2024). The deceased were returning from Tadipatri to Anantapur when their car hit a lorry coming in the opposite direction, the police said.

Sridhar Swamy (30), Shanmukh (26), Santosh (28), Pranav (13), Venkatesh (28), and Prasanna (26) from Anantapur went to Tadipatri to participate in ISKCON activities. They visited a local school, held Nagara Sankeerthana and conducted Bhagavad Gita classes to students.

While returning, a tyre burst led to their car going out of control and hitting an oncoming lorry near Nayanapalle Cross in Singanamala mandal resulting in the instant death of the six occupants, according to the police.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of the ISKCON devotees and promised to support the bereaved families. He spoke with the officials and enquired about the accident.