Six killed and seven injured in road accident

NUZVID (KRISHNA DT.)

14 March 2021 13:43 IST

Victims were proceeding to attend agricultural works.

Six persons were killed and seven others suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run case, at Gollapalli village in Krishna district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when an unidentified vehicle hit the auto in which the victims were travelling in the early hours. The injured were shifted to Nuzvid and Vijayawada Government Hospitals.

The victims, natives of Lion Thanda, in Nuzvid mandal, were proceeding to attend agricultural works at Kanumolu village, Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district, said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are verifying the CCTV footage and alerted other stations. We suspect that a heavy vehicle might have hit the auto at a high speed. Special teams have been constituted to identify the vehicle which caused the accident,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

The deceased have been identified as Bhukya Somla, Banavathu Nagu, B. Nagaraju, Ramesh, Banavathu Swarna and B. Babu, of the Thanda.

Governor condoled

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock at the incident and grief over the death of labourers.

Mr. Harichandan, who spoke with the Krishna district officials, directed the Police, Revenue and Medical and Health Departments officials to provide better treatment to the injured.