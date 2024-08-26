Six killed after car falls into valley in Kadapa

Six persons were killed on the spot when the car they were traveling in veered and fell into a valley after being struck by a speeding lorry at the Guvvalacheruvu ghat section on the Kadapa-Rayachoti road, in Kadapa district on Monday.

En route from Kadapa to Rayachoti in Annnamayya district, the car plummeted 50 metres into the gorge as a result of the collision, instantly claiming the lives of all six occupants, including the driver.

Due to the darkness, the police were delayed in reaching the scene of the accident. The identities of the deceased remain unconfirmed as further investigation is on.