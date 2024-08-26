GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six killed after car falls into valley in Kadapa

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:54 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were killed on the spot when the car they were traveling in veered and fell into a valley after being struck by a speeding lorry at the Guvvalacheruvu ghat section on the Kadapa-Rayachoti road, in Kadapa district on Monday.

En route from Kadapa to Rayachoti in Annnamayya district, the car plummeted 50 metres into the gorge as a result of the collision, instantly claiming the lives of all six occupants, including the driver.

Due to the darkness, the police were delayed in reaching the scene of the accident. The identities of the deceased remain unconfirmed as further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.