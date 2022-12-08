Six killed, 20 injured in road accident near Chittoor

December 08, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - CHITTOOR

In a gory road mishap, six persons were killed on the spot, and twenty others were injured when a tractor carrying them to a marriage function overturned near Lakshmanaiahvuru village of Puthalapattu mandal, 25 km from here, on Wednesday, December 8, 2022 night.

A group of villagers from Jangalapalle village of Irala mandal was on the way to Jettipalle village in neighboring Puthalapattu mandal, when the mishap occurred. The deceased included three women, a tractor driver, and two children.

District Collector M. Hari Narayanan and SP Y. Rishant Reddy rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operations. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital at Chittoor by ambulances. Of the injured, 19 are under treatment in the District Hospital here, while one person was shifted to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The officials spoke to the family members of the deceased and the injured, assuring them of ex-gratia and quality medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Reddy (52), Vasanthamma (50), Reddamma (31), Teja (25), Vinisha (3), and Desika (2). After the postmortem, the bodies were handed over to their family members on Thursday morning.

A pall of gloom descended on their native village in Irala mandal. Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu announced an assistance of ₹25,000 to each of the deceased’s family from his funds, besides assuring an ex-gratia payment from the government.

The Puthalapattu police registered a case. As the mishap occurred in the pitch dark on the rural road, and following the death of the tractor driver, the police were yet to ascertain the cause behind the mishap.

