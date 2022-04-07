Six Kakinada fishermen stranded off Srikakulam coast rescued 

The fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on a mechanised boat at Kakinada Fishing Harbour and lost contact with their families since April 3

Six missing fishermen, who have been stranded off the Srikakulam coast near Etcherla since April 3, were rescued and began their return journey to Kakinada city on April 7.

On March 30, the six fishermen belonging to Parlopeta area in Kakinada city — K. Kanna Rao (Boat owner), K. Gurayya, K. Pothuraju, K. Yella Rao, Ch. Chinna, P. Sandeep Kumar — ventured into the sea for fishing on a mechanised boat at Kakinada Fishing Harbour and lost contact with their families since April 3. They have been stranded after their boat engine has failed and required repair during the fishing.

Kakinada DSP V. Bheema Rao has said that the crew has stranded off the Srikakulam coast on April 3 and they could not move in any direction due to the failure of the boat engine. The Kakinada city police and Marine police launched a joint search operation for three-days and traced the fishermen off Srikakulam coast.

“By Wednesday evening, the fishermen have been found stranded near D. Matsalesam village of Etcherla Mandal off Srikakulam coast. They have been traced and brought to the shore safely. Their boat has been repaired at D. Matsalesam village with the support of the local communities”, said Mr. Bheemavaram. Crew member and Boat Owner Kasarapu Kannarao has arrived at Kakinada city and the rest of the crew would arrive on their boat by Friday.