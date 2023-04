April 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

A local court here on Monday awarded jail terms ranging from 1 to 15 days to six persons who had been caught driving drunk. One person was given 15 days in jail whereas three others were given three days. One person was given one day and another two days. All were fined ₹10,000, according to a police press release. They had been held during special drives conducted by police at different junctions in the city.