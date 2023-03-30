ADVERTISEMENT

Six injured as YSRCP, TDP cadres clash near Dhone

March 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - DHONE (NANDYAL DIST.)

Six including 3 police personnel injured as tension prevails in Mallampalli

The Hindu Bureau

One of the persons injured in the clash at Mallampalli near Dhone in Nandyal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Six persons, including three police personnel, were injured at Mallampalli village in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district on Thursday when two groups belonging to YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party clashed with sticks and stones reportedly over financial and political issues. A tense situation prevailed in the village on Thursday.

The residents said a tractor driver Sudhakar on Thursday went to the YSRCP leader and former market yard chairman Ramachandra’s house to ask for pending payments for the work he had done. The issue escalated to such a level that Ramachandra’s son allegedly beat Sudhakar while their were arguing over the dues.

Sudhakar’s family members along with other relatives, with the support of the TDP activists, rushed to Mr. Ramachandra’s house and reportedly entered into an argument. The issue turned into a political one creating tense moments when the groups allegedly clashed with sticks. Even stone pelting was witnessed in the village. 

The Dhone police rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation, but by then three policemen, including head constable Gokari, constables Sivaprasad and Home Guard Ramaiah, were injured. One family member and two TDP activists also were injured. The Dhone registered a case and inquiry is on. A police picket has been stationed in the village as a precautionary measure.

