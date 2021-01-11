Six injured as earthmover hits wall of bike showroom in Anantapur

Three staff members and three customers were injured and three motorcycles were damaged when an earthmover hit the compound wall of a motorcycle showroom-cum-service centre here on Monday morning.
All the injured were shifted to a private hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger. According to the IV Town police, there was no complaint made by anyone till evening.
Around 10.30 a.m., an earthmover was removing an under-construction beam and its bucket accidentally hit the compound wall, which collapsed on to the customers who had brought their two-wheelers for servicing and the staff of the service centre attending to them.
The showroom staff immediately removed the debris and shifted four of the injured to a private hospital nearby and two to Government General Hospital. Preliminary reports from the police said two persons suffered fractures, but were out of danger. The owners of the land are also the owners of the showroom building and were getting some construction work done in the adjacent empty land. The police meanwhile are checking the CCTV footage of the showroom, to come to a conclusion as to how the incident took place.
