Six, including five juveniles, held for temple theft in Andhra Pradesh

The Kadapa police have arrested Shaik Mastan alias Salim (26) and five other juveniles on Wednesday in connection with several cases of temple theft reported in the district.

A police team intercepted the gang at Chalamareddypalle Circle in the city and rounded them up when they tried to flee the spot. They were allegedly found involved in 10 cases of stealing cash from the ‘hundi’ in temples and other retail outlets, falling under four police station limits in the district.

The accused reportedly got addicted to vices and hence made stealing from temples the easy way to make money, a police official said.