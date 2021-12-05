Six, including a toddler, killed in road accident

TIRUPATI

05 December 2021 23:25 IST

Their car hit a culvert and went up in flames

Six persons, including a toddler, died in a ghastly road accident at Ithepalle village on the Tirupati-Chittoor stretch on Sunday.

The incident happened when an overspeeding car carrying eight persons on the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway rammed into a culvert, overturned and went up in flames, allowing no time for the inmates to rush out.

According to Chandragiri police, five of the eight inmates reportedly died on the spot, while one breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased were identified as Jishitha (six months), P. Meena (30), K. Suresh Kumar (36), Pydi Hymavathi (51), P. Govinda Rao (61) and K. Srirama Murthy (54), belonging to Medamarthi and Poosapatirega villages in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The four-wheeler was burnt beyond recognition and its mangled remains were removed from the spot using an earthmover to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.