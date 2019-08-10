Six houses destroyed in fire

At least six houses were destroyed in fire due to a suspected short-circuit of electrical wires on the midnight of Thursday at Adarsh Nagar in Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

Machilipatnam Fire Officer K. Srinivasa Reddy said that no casualty has been reported in the fire. Four of the six houses are thatched houses.

The Fire Department staff rushed to the spot and prevented the spred of fire after they were informed by the victims. The police registered a case and investigation is on. On Friday, Transport Minister Perni Nani has visited the site and promised housing facility for the victims.