Six house surgeons of Government Dental College allege sexual harassment

VIJAYAWADA

08 January 2022 00:29 IST

Women’s panel seeks action against the Associate Professors

Six house surgeons of Government Dental College, Vijayawada, have accused two Associate Professors of the institute of harassing them sexually and demanded action against them.

The college management has ordered an inquiry and submitted a report to the government on the alleged indecent behaviour of the two faculty members. However, no action has been taken against the two doctors so far.

On January 1 this year, a house surgeon lodged a complaint, and later five more hostel students came forward and submitted complaints in writing against the two Associate Professors, said Dental College Principal Garlapati Yugandhar.

Advertising

Advertising

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Friday inquired into the issue.

Report submitted

“The grievance cell members interacted with the students and recorded their statements. A report has been sent to Director of Medical Education (DME) M. Raghavendra Rao. We also submitted the enquiry report to the A.P. Women’s Commission,” Dr. Yugandhar said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Ms. Padma expressed anger over the alleged indecent behaviour and harassment by two Associate Professors of the college. The commission would enquire into the conditions of the college and the hostel, she said.

The commission had directed the DME and the college management to take stern action against the accused faculty, Ms. Padma said.

Commission to visit college

“We will soon visit the dental college, meet the students, staff and the management and conduct an inquiry into the sexual harassment charges. The women’s commission will give counselling to the victims,” said Director R. Suez.

“Mahila Commission will enquire on since how long the students were subjected to harassment, how many victims including the alumni, whether any other students left the college or applied for transfer unable to bear the indecent behaviour of the accused faculty any staff facing the harassment and other details,” Ms. Padma added.