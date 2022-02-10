Six held, jewellery worth ₹17.5 lakh seized in Chittoor

Deputy SP T.D. Yashwant examining the seized gold and silver articles, at Puttur in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

CHITTOOR

10 February 2022 00:55 IST

The police have arrested six persons and seized ₹17.5 lakh worth of gold ornaments and silver articles in two separate incidents at Puttur and Chittoor on Wednesday.

The Puttur sub-division police nabbed two accused on the outskirts of Puttur town and seized gold and silver articles worth ₹12.5 lakh from their possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had allegedly committed several house break-ins in 2021 in and around Puttur, targeting locked houses in isolated areas. The duo was identified as Suresh Kumar (30) of Madurai of Tamil Nadu, Mahadevaswamy (25) of Chamrajanagar of Karnataka. A search is on for the third accused.

Deputy SP (Puttur) T.D. Yashwant said that following the public request, night patrol had been intensified all over the Puttur sub-division.

In another incident, the Chittoor Rural West police on Wednesday arrested a four-member gang and seized gold and silver articles worth ₹5 lakh, and two motorbikes on the outskirts of Chittoor. The accused were identified as Hemalatha (29), Mahesh (24), Chandra (35), and Kranti Kumar (30), hailing from Tavanampalle, Penumuru, and Palamaner mandals.

The modus operandi of the gang was to commit chain snatchings and break into locked houses. They would periodically dispose of the stolen goods at Vellore in Tamil Nadu. Incidentally, they were arrested while on their way to dispose of the loot in Vellore, 30 km from here. The accused were remanded and further investigation is on.