Six held in Gopalapatnam kidnap case

Four more accused yet to be nabbed, say police

The Gopalapatnam police arrested six persons in connection with the kidnapping case, here on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Adapa Tarun (23), B. Adrusta Deepak (40) and Ahamadulla Khan Durrani (28), all from Kakinada, S Bharat (19), B Anil Kumar (35) and B Rajesh Kumar, from Visakhapatnam city. Four more accused Daniel, Siva, Bittu and Pedda are yet to be nabbed.

Addressing a press conference here in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West), V, Sripad Rao said that complainant M, Kiran Kumar, a resident of Amalapuram works as a car driver. His friend A. Raja allegedly had financial issues with one Adapa Tarun of Kakinada.

On November 13, Kiran along with Raja and another friend Jagadeesh came to Visakhapatnam and were staying in a lodge at Gopalapatnam. Tarun and Deepak met them and took signatures of Raja and Kiran on blank stamp papers and blank promissory notes for clearing their debt.

On November 26, Tarun and others accused came to the lodge and kidnapped Kiran, Raja and Jagadeesh and had taken them to two guest houses at Visalakshi Nagar and Sagar Nagar. The complainant also stated that the accused have also allegedly beaten him on his head with beer bottle with an intention to kill him and also assaulted the others.

Later Kiran and Jagadeesh escaped from them and got admitted in hospital for treatment.

The Gopalapatnam police registered a case based on a complaint.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, six teams were formed. The police rushed to Visalakshi Nagar and Sagar Nagar guest houses and found that all the accused had escaped on the previous day.

At the scene of offence, the police seized sticks and pipes etc., which were reportedly used in the offence.

Acting on a tip-off, accused Bharat and Anil were arrested within eight hours and were sent in judicial remand.

Within 24 hours the other accused Tarun, Deepak, Ahamadulla Khan Durrani alias Ajju and Rajesh were arrested and sent to remand. Another victim Raja was also traced at Kakinada safely.

Cases were booked against the accused under relevant sections.

ACP (Disha PS) Prem Kajal and Gopalapatnam police station Inspector M, Apparao were present.