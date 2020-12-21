Six held in ATM robbery case

The East Godavari police on Monday arrested six persons, including a woman, in connection with stealing of ₹23.85 lakh in cash from an ATM by breaking open it at midnight of November 27.
According to the police, the gang was led by P. Nagaraju, a technician of CC Camera surveillance system, who hatched a plan to loot cash from the Bank of India’s ATM with the support of S. Mahesh Lova Prasad, the security guard of the ATM.
The duo also took the help of four others including P. Likhitha, wife of the prime accused Nagaraju. The other three accused were Ch. Rambabu, P. Durga Rao, and P. Balaji.
The six belong to Uppalaguptam mandal in East Godavari district. The ATM, broken by the gang with the support of gas cutters, is located at Perooru village in the limits of Amalapuram police station.
Speaking to newsmen here, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said: “The gang attempted in vain to break the ATM on November 26 night. However, they succeeded in their attempts the next day night. The stolen cash was recovered from the gang.”
The bank authorities noticed the theft on November 29.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath