Six held in ATM robbery case

Stolen cash recovered from the gang

The East Godavari police on Monday arrested six persons, including a woman, in connection with stealing of ₹23.85 lakh in cash from an ATM by breaking open it at midnight of November 27.

According to the police, the gang was led by P. Nagaraju, a technician of CC Camera surveillance system, who hatched a plan to loot cash from the Bank of India’s ATM with the support of S. Mahesh Lova Prasad, the security guard of the ATM.

The duo also took the help of four others including P. Likhitha, wife of the prime accused Nagaraju. The other three accused were Ch. Rambabu, P. Durga Rao, and P. Balaji.

The six belong to Uppalaguptam mandal in East Godavari district. The ATM, broken by the gang with the support of gas cutters, is located at Perooru village in the limits of Amalapuram police station.

Speaking to newsmen here, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said: “The gang attempted in vain to break the ATM on November 26 night. However, they succeeded in their attempts the next day night. The stolen cash was recovered from the gang.”

The bank authorities noticed the theft on November 29.