Six held for trying to sell demonetised Turkish currency in Vizag

Police arrested six persons, including a woman, for allegedly trying to cheat people by selling invalid foreign currency claiming it to be genuine, here in the city on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as B. Rama Swamy (33) of Srikakulam district, N. Narayana Rao (40), D. Satya Venkata Prasad (46), D. Yashoda (42), and M. Prasad (32), all from Visakhapatnam city, and I. Prudhvi Raj (26) of Ongole.

Police seized 300 Turkish currency notes with a face value of 5,00,000 Turkish Lira.

Addressing a press conference here in the city on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka zone) R.V.S.N. Murthy said that recently, based on credible information, they raided a place in MVP Colony and found six persons who were allegedly trying to sell demonetised Turkish currency claiming it to be legal tender and trying to fool people into believing that it was worth lakhs in Indian currency.

On November 7, the IV Town police arrested two persons who were trying to sell demonetised Turkish currency. The police had seized 100 demonetised Turkish currency notes from them.