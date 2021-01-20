Six held for shifting Nandi idol from temple at Santhabommali

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 January 2021 00:38 IST

11 people have been identified from CCTV footage, says DIG

The police have arrested six persons on charge of shifting a Nandi idol from the Paleswaram temple in Santhabommali in Srikakulam district.

“A complaint has been received against 22 persons, of whom 11 have been identified,” Visakhapatnam (Range) DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao told the media here on Tuesday. He said the Nandi idol that was replaced a few years ago was placed under a tree on the temple premises.

The accused installed the discarded idol on a pedestal that was built for installation of a statue of a political leader at a nearby village. A person of the group clicked pictures of the idol and posted on the social media and they had gone viral, creating unrest in the village.

“Six of the 11 persons who were identified from the CCTV footage have been arrested. The VRO has lodged a complaint against 22 persons and a majority of them is believed to be associated with a political party. From the footage, it is evident that the accused did it with an alleged motive of creating communal disharmony,” said Mr. Ranga Rao.

The State is going through a very delicate phase, given the incidents of idol desecration and it is not right to do things that might incite religious passion, the DIG said.

Ramatheertham case

Referring to the Ramatheertham temple case, the DIG said six teams have been formed for the probe into the idol desecration and efforts are on to nab the culprits. “We have are investigating the case from all angles. But, any concrete evidence is yet to be found,” he said.

Security audit

Mr. Ranga Rao further said that about 7,700 religious places in the three districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam have been mapped, enumerated and security audit has been conducted.

The required security arrangement is in place at all religious places, the DIG added.