Six held for murder of rowdy-sheeter in Vizag

The victim and the main accused allegedly had a long-standing rivalry

The MVP police on Thursday arrested six persons in connection with the alleged murder of a rowdy-sheeter S. Venkatesh alias Banda Reddy that took place at Kranthi Nagar in Maddilapalem area on February 23.

The accused were identified as K. Siva Santosh Raja (36) of P&T Colony, P. Anil Kumar (23), S. Durga Prasad (24), both from HB Colony, T. Raju (23) from Peda Jalaripeta, M. Mohan Rao (32) and B. Uma Mahesh, both from Old Dairy Farm area.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka zone) R.V.S.N Murthy said that Venkatesh had a long-standing rivalry with Santosh Raja, with both of them running their own gangs and fighting for turf dominance.

The ACP said Venkatesh and his group members had several arguments and brawls with Santosh Raja’s gang. One day, Santosh Raja and Anil hatched a plan to eliminate Venkatesh. The duo teamed up with four other persons and prepared a plan to kill Venkatesh.

On February 23, at 8.45 p.m., when Venkatesh was playing video games with a few children near the 60-feet road in Kranthi Nagar, the accused came in a car and attacked him with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons. Venkatesh reportedly died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.

Under the instructions of Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi, police formed special teams and arrested the accused and seized two iron rods, a knife and a sword. The police also seized the car used by the assailants.

MVP police station Inspector P. Ramanayya was present at the press meet.