Six held; 60 kg ganja worth ₹6 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh’s Punganur

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) Vishnu Raghuveer reported the arrest of six accused following the seizure of 60 kg of ganja in their possession in Punganur on July 16.

Initial information received by the police indicated that ganja was being stored at a house located behind the Fire Department Office in Bhagatsingh Colony of Palamaner town. Subsequently, a special party was formed, which conducted flash raids on the residence, leading to the seizure of 29 packets of ganja weighing 60 kg in four bags.

The Deputy SP said that the estimated value of the contraband amounted to ₹6 lakh. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused procured the stock from Tirupati after the consignment reached there from Visakhapatnam, and later shifted it to Palamaner in an APSRTC bus to avoid detection by the police.

The accused who were arrested were identified as Boddeti Shiva Nageswara Rao (25) of Vijayawada City, Avula Ravi (27) of Palamaner town, Kandahar (24) from Odisha state, Giri (37), G. Naveen (25) and Naveed Ahmed (40) of Palamaner town. The accused were sent for remand.

