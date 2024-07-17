GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six held; 60 kg ganja worth ₹6 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh’s Punganur

The accused were sent for remand.

Updated - July 17, 2024 02:26 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 02:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) Vishnu Raghuveer reported the arrest of six accused following the seizure of 60 kg of ganja in their possession in Punganur on July 16.

Initial information received by the police indicated that ganja was being stored at a house located behind the Fire Department Office in Bhagatsingh Colony of Palamaner town. Subsequently, a special party was formed, which conducted flash raids on the residence, leading to the seizure of 29 packets of ganja weighing 60 kg in four bags.

The Deputy SP said that the estimated value of the contraband amounted to ₹6 lakh. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused procured the stock from Tirupati after the consignment reached there from Visakhapatnam, and later shifted it to Palamaner in an APSRTC bus to avoid detection by the police.

The accused who were arrested were identified as Boddeti Shiva Nageswara Rao (25) of Vijayawada City, Avula Ravi (27) of Palamaner town, Kandahar (24) from Odisha state, Giri (37), G. Naveen (25) and Naveed Ahmed (40) of Palamaner town. The accused were sent for remand.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.