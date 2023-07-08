ADVERTISEMENT

Six held, 10 kg ganja seized in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

July 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Gang procures ganja from Visakhapatnam, smuggle to Chittoor and Tirupati where they sell it at ₹1,000 per 50 grams

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Police presenting the persons arrested persons accused of smuggling ganja and the ganja seized from their possession, before the media, at Palamaner in Chittoor district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The police on Saturday arrested a six-member gang and seized a 10 kg ganja worth about ₹3 lakh at Gantavuru locality on the outskirts of Palamaner town.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that acting on a tip-off, they raided an isolated spot on the outskirts of Palamaner and arrested the accused when they were caught sharing the ganja stock among themselves.

All the accused, including a couple, are aged 30-55 and hail from Madanapalle and Palamaner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their modus operandi was to procure the ganja stock from Vishakapatnam at cheaper rates, smuggle it to various places in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, and sell them for ₹1,000 per 50 grams. The accused were sent for remand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US