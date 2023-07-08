Six held, 10 kg ganja seized in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

July 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The police on Saturday arrested a six-member gang and seized a 10 kg ganja worth about ₹3 lakh at Gantavuru locality on the outskirts of Palamaner town.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that acting on a tip-off, they raided an isolated spot on the outskirts of Palamaner and arrested the accused when they were caught sharing the ganja stock among themselves.

All the accused, including a couple, are aged 30-55 and hail from Madanapalle and Palamaner.

Their modus operandi was to procure the ganja stock from Vishakapatnam at cheaper rates, smuggle it to various places in Chittoor and Tirupati districts, and sell them for ₹1,000 per 50 grams. The accused were sent for remand.