Six get jail term for drunken drive

The Third Metropolitan Magistrate court on Monday awarded jail term to six persons booked on the charge of drunken driving. Three of them were handed two-day imprisonment, two got one-day jail term while one person was sentenced to three days in jail.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) T.V. Nagaraju on Monday booked 42 persons for driving vehicles after consuming alcohol and produced them in the court. Those who consumed excess alcohol got jail terms. The magistrate imposed ₹92,500 penalties on the remaining accused, the police said in a press release.