Six former TDP MLAs eager to join party: BJP

Six former MLAs of the TDP from the district are in touch with our Central leadership, and a decision on admitting them into the party will be taken in the next one month, according to J. Ankala Reddy, BJP district president.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Ankala Reddy said, with the crushing defeat of the TDP in the recent elections, a majority of the second-rung leaders were eager to join the BJP.

Amit Shah’s directive

Formally admitting the first batch of 100 TDP workers from Rapthadu constituency that was represented till recently by former Minister Paritala Sunitha, the BJP leader said party national president Amit Shah had asked the office-bearers on Thursday to begin enrolment of new members.

As part of our strategy to expand its presence in the two Telugu States, the BJP would go the extra mile and enrol as many new members as possible and take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishvas,” Mr. Reddy said.

He said TDP leader and SC Corporation State director G. Devanand would formally join the BJP at a public meeting to be organised at Kadiri on June 27. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana would address the meeting. Party State vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy would attend.

High Court Bench

The YSRCP government should be ready to provide jobs to the locals in an around KIA Motors, provide irrigation water to the ayacutdars in the first phase of the Handir-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project, said party district unit secretary D. Venkateswara Reddy.

Calling upon the government to root out corruption in the implementation of the projects, he said, “The government must immediately establish a High Court Bench in Rayalaseema, which was one of the key demands made in the BJP’s Rayalaseema Declaration.”