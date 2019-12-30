Andhra Pradesh

Six farmers granted bail

The six farmers from Amaravati, who were arrested on charges of assaulting police and media personnel, on Friday were granted bail by the magistrate of a Mangalagiri court on Monday evening, hours after they were sentenced to judicial remand.

On Monday, Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu along with party leaders visited the District Jail in Guntur.

The farmers were granted bail after a petition was moved by advocate Lanka Sivarama Prasad, who argued that the police had registered false cases against the farmers. After hearing the arguments, the magistrate granted bail to the farmers.

A large number of TDP leaders reached the jail premises and welcomed the farmers who later left for their homes.

