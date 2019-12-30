Six farmers granted bail

The six farmers from Amaravati, who were arrested on charges of assaulting police and media personnel, on Friday were granted bail by the magistrate of a Mangalagiri court on Monday evening, hours after they were sentenced to judicial remand.
On Monday, Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu along with party leaders visited the District Jail in Guntur.
The farmers were granted bail after a petition was moved by advocate Lanka Sivarama Prasad, who argued that the police had registered false cases against the farmers. After hearing the arguments, the magistrate granted bail to the farmers.
A large number of TDP leaders reached the jail premises and welcomed the farmers who later left for their homes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.