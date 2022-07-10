Six devotees from Andhra Pradesh missing in Amarnath tragedy
Helplines were set up for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives
Six pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who went to Amarnath Yatra, are reported missing in the flash floods.
Officials said that G. Sudha and Parvathi of Rajahmundry, Vinod Ashok, a native of Vijayawada, B. Madhu of Chittoor, M. Jhansi Lakshmi from Guntur and V. Nagendra Kumar of Vizianagaram are missing since the deluge struck the hill shrine.
The government said persons requiring information on Amarnath pilgrims may Dial Call Centre No. 1902 for assistance.
