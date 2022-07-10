Six devotees from Andhra Pradesh missing in Amarnath tragedy

Rajulapudi Srinivas July 10, 2022 11:43 IST

Helplines were set up for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives

Tents installed for pilgrims just below the holy cave at Amarnath. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Six pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who went to Amarnath Yatra, are reported missing in the flash floods. Officials said that G. Sudha and Parvathi of Rajahmundry, Vinod Ashok, a native of Vijayawada, B. Madhu of Chittoor, M. Jhansi Lakshmi from Guntur and V. Nagendra Kumar of Vizianagaram are missing since the deluge struck the hill shrine. The government said persons requiring information on Amarnath pilgrims may Dial Call Centre No. 1902 for assistance.



