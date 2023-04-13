Six-day Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam to be performed in Vijayawada from May 12

April 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Endowments Department has decided to perform Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana sahita Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here from May 12 to 17.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana held a review meeting in this regard with officials here on Friday.

Disclosing the details, the Minister said that the yagnam would be performed in a grand manner with 108 yagna kundams (holy pits) and two main yagna kundams. Eight agamas would be followed while performing it.

The department has chalked out plans to perform the yagnam following a suggestion by the Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad on March 21. The Archaka Training Institute and the Agama Advisory Board passed resolutions in this regard. Subsequently, the proposal was discussed with noted astrologers and agama scholars. “The yagnam is being performed for the wellbeing of people in the State, upkeep of dharma, good agricultural produce, creation of wealth etc.,” he said.

The rituals would begin with Vigneswara Puja at ‘brahmi muhurtam’ on Vaisakha Bahula Saptami of Telugu calendar (May 12) and conclude with Poornahuti on May 17. The ‘homa parayana’ would be conducted in a traditional manner duly following eight agamas — Vaikhanasa, Pancharatra, Vaidika Smartham, Saivam, Chattada Sri Vaishnavam, Veera Saivam, Grama Devata Aradhana and Tantra Sara. ‘Vishnu Sahasranama parayana’ would be held every morning and Santhi Kalyana Mahotsavams in the evening.

Priests from Simhachalam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kanaka Durga temple and Srisailam would perform the Santhi Kalyanams.

The department would draw eight ritwiks belonging to the eight agamas, paricharikas, and assistants, apart from agama scholars for the yagnam. Complete recitation of the four Vedas would be done by 64 vedic scholars drawn from temples across the State, he added.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Revenue (Endowments) Secretary S. Satyanarayana, NTR District Collector Dhilli Rao and City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata were among those present.