Six CRDA employees injured as shed collapses in R-5 Zone of Amaravati

May 20, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

At least six employees of the AP CRDA were injured when a temporary shed collapsed at a layout being developed at the R-5 Zone at Nidamarru village in Amaravati capital city on Saturday, due to gales and rain. 

District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, who visited the victims, told The Hindu that the shed collapsed due to sudden gales. Some staff members who were in the shed at that time suffered minor injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Mangalagiri. The others in the shed were also made to undergo a medical check-up and were declared safe, he added.

