Six COVID deaths reported in State

With 599 new cases overall tally cross 8.7 lakh

The State witnessed six more COVID-19 deaths and 599 new infections in the past day as of Friday morning taking the toll to 7,020 and tally to 8,70,675.

Moreover 913 patients recovered and the recovery rate remains at 98.46%. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,57,233 leaving 6,422 active cases in the state. The death rate continues to be 0.81%.

The overall positivity rate of the tests slightly came down to 8.46% as the number of tests conducted increased to 1.029 crore. In the past day 63,406 samples were tested whose positivity rate was 0.94% which is one of the lowest daily positive rates in several months.

Krishna continues to report more deaths as it report two in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore which report only death each. The remaining eight districts reported no new deaths.

Krishna also reported highest single-day infections among the districts and was only district with more than 100 new infections.

The district wise new infections are as follows: Krishna (115), Chittoor (92), West Godavari (85), Guntur (71), East Godavari (60), Srikakulam (41), Kadapa (25), Anantapur (24), Nellore (23), Prakasam (20), Visakhapatnam (22), Kurnool (13) and Vizianagaram (8).

The district COVID tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,548), West Godavari (92,770), Chittoor (84,072), Guntur (73,198), Prakasam (61,558), Nellore (61,554), Kurnool (60,282), Visakhapatnam (58,383), Kadapa (54,457), Krishna (45,895), Srikakulam (45,525) and Vizianagaram (40,742).