ADVERTISEMENT

Six children rescued in anti-begging drive at Durga temple in Vijayawada

October 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Four of the rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and were sent to shelter homes, two others were handed over to their parents, say officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Many child beggars were seen near the temple during the Dasara Navarathri Utsavams and the officials conducted only after six days, say devotees. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department have rescued six children during a two-day drive against child begging, at the Kanaka Durga temple here.

The DCPU staff and some NGO representatives conducted a two-day anti-begging drive on October 20 and 21 and rescued the women begging along with their children.

However, more than 10 children who were found begging for alms at the temple along with their parents escaped during the drive, said the NGO representatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, NTR district in-charge District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Y. Johnson said four children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and were sent to shelter homes, and the remaining were handed over to their parents.

‘Many fled’

Devotees allege that many child beggars were seen in attires of Mahatma Gandhi, Lord Sri Krishna and others at the temple during Dasara Navarathri Utsavams, even during the VIP visits.

However, the devotees said the WD&CW officials conducted the raids after six days, and many child beggars fled on seeing the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US