Six children rescued in anti-begging drive at Durga temple in Vijayawada

Four of the rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and were sent to shelter homes, two others were handed over to their parents, say officials

October 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Many child beggars were seen near the temple during the Dasara Navarathri Utsavams and the officials conducted only after six days, say devotees. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department have rescued six children during a two-day drive against child begging, at the Kanaka Durga temple here.

The DCPU staff and some NGO representatives conducted a two-day anti-begging drive on October 20 and 21 and rescued the women begging along with their children.

However, more than 10 children who were found begging for alms at the temple along with their parents escaped during the drive, said the NGO representatives.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, NTR district in-charge District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Y. Johnson said four children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and were sent to shelter homes, and the remaining were handed over to their parents.

‘Many fled’

Devotees allege that many child beggars were seen in attires of Mahatma Gandhi, Lord Sri Krishna and others at the temple during Dasara Navarathri Utsavams, even during the VIP visits.

However, the devotees said the WD&CW officials conducted the raids after six days, and many child beggars fled on seeing the officials.

