Six booked for kidnapping, torturing an engineering student

Clash in college occurred about one year ago over friendship with a girl led to the crime now, accused booked under SC and ST (POA) Act, says DCP Ajita Vajendla

November 03, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In an act of revenge, six persons including five engineering students allegedly kidnapped and tortured their classmate at Kanchikacherla village in NTR Commissionerate.

The accused, who completed engineering in a private college on Vijayawada outskirts, kidnapped the victim took him to Guntur, thrashed and let him off, allegedly over friendship with a girl in the college.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Kanchikacherla police on Thursday, who swung into action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vajendla said the accused who came to collect their certificates from the college planned to take revenge when they saw the victim, with whom they had an altercation for moving closely with a girl then.

Accused engaged car

The accused reportedly engaged a car to commit the offence, bundled the victim into the vehicle, drove him to Guntur, where they beat him up.

The students who just completed engineering course have resorted to the crime. They were all natives of Vinukonda area in Guntur district, the DCP said.

“Following the directions of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, a case has been registered under Sections 363 IPC (Kidnap) and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989” Ms. Ajita told The Hindu on Friday.

Victim’s condition stable

Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Janardhan Naidu, said the police were observing the CCTV footages on the National Highway and inquiring with the toll gate staff over the kidnap.

“The condition of the victim is stable. We are also inquiring into few other allegations made by the complainant,” Mr. Janardhan Naidu said adding that no arrests have been made so far in the case.

The allegation of the accused urinating on him is also being probed.

