Six arrested with red sanders logs near Sri City

The Sri City sub-division police on Thursday seized red sanders logs worth ₹3 lakh, concealed beneath a haystack at a field at Matteri Mitta village on the Varadaiahpalem-TN border, and nabbed six persons.

Deputy SP (Sri City) Jagadeesh told reporters that acting on a tipoff, a special party rushed to the spot and seized the dump along with a tractor. Six youth, all belonging to various places in Varadaiahpalem mandal, were arrested, and sent on remand. Another accused, said to be the landowner, was absconding.

The police officer said that the logs were procured from the forests in Yerpedu mandal, and were transported to the field by a tractor. One of the accused was also involved in a murder case. All others had a criminal past.

“Detecting a red sanders dump under Sri City limits is rare, as the area is completely under surveillance. This particular incident is singular,” the official said. All the accused were sent on remand to the sub-jail at Piler.